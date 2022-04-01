Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Gap Down to $90.72

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.72, but opened at $88.16. Houlihan Lokey shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

