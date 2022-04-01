HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 409,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,192. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

