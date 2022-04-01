HSBC Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LI. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 585,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Li Auto by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 536.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Li Auto by 20.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

