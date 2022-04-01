Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$10.11. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 651,398 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -8.41.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

