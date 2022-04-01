Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 4.6% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 56,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 273,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Huize in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huize by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Huize in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Huize by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Huize by 201.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 247,056 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

