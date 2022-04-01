Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

