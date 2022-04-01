Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.40

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.40 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.03). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 300.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 337,980 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.96) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293 ($3.84).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of £495.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($41,311.50).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

