Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.42% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $106,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.04. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.