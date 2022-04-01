Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.41). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 505,026 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.50. The firm has a market cap of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91.
Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.