Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $9.51

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.51 or 0.00020553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $41.88 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00109333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,673,013 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

