HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $451.91

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.91 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.80). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.83), with a volume of 41,881 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64.
About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)
