HYA Advisors Inc Buys 2,752 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

