HYCON (HYC) Hits One Day Volume of $76,785.00

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. HYCON has a market capitalization of $581,313.80 and approximately $76,785.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001929 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.