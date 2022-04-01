Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 21,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,457. The company has a market cap of $746.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

