Hyper Finance Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $18,146.54 and $58.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.