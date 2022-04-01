HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

HyperCash (HC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. HyperCash has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $420,854.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005720 BTC.

HashLand (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01059012 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

