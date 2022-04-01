I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,162.00

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. I/O Coin has a market cap of $808,054.09 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00826658 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,493,337 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.