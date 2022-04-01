IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.64 and traded as high as C$4.42. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 902,650 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

