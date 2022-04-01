ICE ROCK MINING Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $33,339.03 and $51,340.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.77 or 0.07406792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.05 or 0.99108144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045939 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

