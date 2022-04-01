ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

