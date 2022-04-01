IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.62

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 4044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the third quarter worth $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 417.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at $2,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

