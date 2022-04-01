IG Gold (IGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

IG Gold (IGG) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $22,539.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

