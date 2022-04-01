IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $798.55

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 798.55 ($10.46) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.98). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.73), with a volume of 1,304,200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.85) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 798.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,489.55). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,484.94).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

