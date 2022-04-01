IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $213,750.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. 1,424,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,643. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
