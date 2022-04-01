II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

II-VI stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $1,139,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

