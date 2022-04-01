Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $357.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,343. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

