Illuvium Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $654.06 or 0.01406526 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $425.65 million and $26.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.