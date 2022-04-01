ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0063 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. ImageCoin has a market cap of $77,709.59 and $61,023.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,328,879 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

