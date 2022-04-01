Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

IMBBY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 483,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,757. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

