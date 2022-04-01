Impossible Finance (IF) Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $23,691.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

