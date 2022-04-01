Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.