Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $27.26.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
