Independent News & Media (LON:INM) Trading Up 0.5%

Independent News & Media PLC (LON:INM – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 38,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,159,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.
Independent News & Media Company Profile (LON:INM)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Independent News & Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent News & Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.