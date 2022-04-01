INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 291,077 shares of company stock valued at $21,994,820. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,416. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

