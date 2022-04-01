Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $936,627.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

