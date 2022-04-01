Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72. 10,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 192,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $789.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

