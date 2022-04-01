Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases 6,270 Shares of Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

Steve Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts purchased 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,290.23).

Shares of LON:ACT traded down GBX 2.01 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 11.49 ($0.15). 348,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.63 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.89 ($1.60).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.