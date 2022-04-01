Insider Buying: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Purchases 5,385,208 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00.
NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,759. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Innoviva (Get Rating)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.