Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CFO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CFO Philip A. Riley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $12,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

