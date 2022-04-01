Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases 29,015 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 296,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

