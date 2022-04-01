Insider Buying: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Purchases 6,250 Shares of Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 361,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,404. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.