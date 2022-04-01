Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 26,366 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 408,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

