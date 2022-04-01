Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,271.20. 2,835,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,056.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,272.87.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,127.76.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

