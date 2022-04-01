Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 51,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,564. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

