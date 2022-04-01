Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,095. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

