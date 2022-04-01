Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 992 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,193. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

