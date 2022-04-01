Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

