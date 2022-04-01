Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells 4,065 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($21.56), for a total value of £66,909.90 ($87,647.24).

On Thursday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($22.47) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($5,189.48).

On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,093.50).

On Monday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($35.11) per share, with a total value of £3,912.80 ($5,125.49).

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,574.50 ($20.62). 540,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,021.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,339.56.

CCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($41.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.06).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

