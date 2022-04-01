Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 18,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

