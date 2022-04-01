Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $55,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.70. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The company has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.29 and a 1 year high of $234.84.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.