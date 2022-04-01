Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells 50,888 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 952,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

